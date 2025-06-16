Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,599 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 79 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 817,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $203,339,000 after buying an additional 124,125 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,880,166 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $466,969,000 after buying an additional 182,530 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $561,000. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,666,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,086,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of RNR stock opened at $244.03 on Monday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $208.98 and a 12-month high of $300.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $245.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.31.

RenaissanceRe Dividend Announcement

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($1.17). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 15.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $12.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 26.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.10%.

Insider Transactions at RenaissanceRe

In other RenaissanceRe news, CAO James Christopher Fraser sold 332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.54, for a total transaction of $82,847.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,009.16. The trade was a 1.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RNR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $284.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley set a $285.00 price target on RenaissanceRe and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $437.00 to $426.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on RenaissanceRe from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.60.

View Our Latest Analysis on RNR

RenaissanceRe Profile

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.