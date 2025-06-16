Fifth Third Bancorp Boosts Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 21.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,622 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DDOG. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Datadog by 74.0% during the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its stake in Datadog by 178.8% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Datadog stock opened at $120.45 on Monday. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.63 and a 52-week high of $170.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $108.01 and a 200 day moving average of $123.15. The company has a market capitalization of $41.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 236.18, a P/E/G ratio of 44.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a net margin of 6.85% and a return on equity of 8.28%. The company had revenue of $761.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Datadog news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 11,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total value of $1,304,752.28. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 235,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,507,758.04. The trade was a 4.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kerry Acocella sold 5,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.84, for a total transaction of $595,767.16. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 115,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,493,851.60. This trade represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 725,582 shares of company stock worth $80,913,097. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank set a $130.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $143.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Macquarie reduced their target price on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $136.00 target price on shares of Datadog and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.25.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

