Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 732 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $1,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 122,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 67,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,125 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 234,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Cardinal Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $161.28 on Monday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.17 and a twelve month high of $162.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.76. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a PE ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.66.

Cardinal Health Increases Dividend

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $54.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.33 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 59.57%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.5107 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 31.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $156.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.43.

About Cardinal Health

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

