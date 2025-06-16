Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 936 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,921 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 936 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 148,121 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after acquiring an additional 5,390 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 12,506 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 80,490 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $6,155,000 after acquiring an additional 11,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Wealth LLC lifted its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 3,194 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on CTSH shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $103.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of CTSH opened at $78.95 on Monday. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52 week low of $63.79 and a 52 week high of $90.82. The firm has a market cap of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The information technology service provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 EPS. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology service provider to buy up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.11%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services, Health Sciences, Products and Resources, and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

