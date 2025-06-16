Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 968 Shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Air Lease were worth $1,804,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,414,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 1,944.9% in the 4th quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 129,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 122,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Air Lease by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 190,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,193,000 after acquiring an additional 27,611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Stock Performance

NYSE:AL opened at $56.24 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $51.42 and a 200 day moving average of $48.83. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.36. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $38.25 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Air Lease Announces Dividend

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $738.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.70 million. Air Lease had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on AL. Wall Street Zen raised Air Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Air Lease from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $50.00 price target on Air Lease in a report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup raised Air Lease from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Air Lease from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Lease news, EVP Grant A. Levy sold 10,000 shares of Air Lease stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.85, for a total value of $568,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 146,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,318,064.60. The trade was a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 6.64% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. The company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

