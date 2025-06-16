Fifth Third Bancorp Decreases Holdings in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,084 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBT Bank N A NY raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glen Eagle Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Friday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised shares of Entergy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Entergy from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.04.

Shares of Entergy stock opened at $81.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.24. The company has a market cap of $35.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.59. Entergy Corporation has a 12-month low of $52.07 and a 12-month high of $88.38.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Entergy had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 10.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 2nd. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.92%.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

