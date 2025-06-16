Fifth Third Bancorp Grows Position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,779 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EBAY. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 5,091.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 142,051 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after purchasing an additional 139,315 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in eBay by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 206,425 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $12,966,000 after acquiring an additional 3,514 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in eBay by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,267 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 67,643 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in eBay by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 27,920 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $77.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.22 and a 200 day moving average of $67.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.27. eBay Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $79.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The e-commerce company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. eBay had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 30.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.62%.

In other eBay news, CEO Jamie Iannone sold 12,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $999,634.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 325,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,698,690.18. This trade represents a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 28,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.82, for a total transaction of $1,903,029.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,725.60. This represents a 30.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 296,279 shares of company stock valued at $20,872,193. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

EBAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of eBay from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of eBay from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.73.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

