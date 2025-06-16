Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its holdings in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 17.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,810 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Entegris were worth $1,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Entegris by 125.7% during the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 307 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Curat Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000.

ENTG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Entegris in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Shares of Entegris stock opened at $75.34 on Monday. Entegris, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.75 and a fifty-two week high of $147.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.46.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $773.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. Entegris had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

