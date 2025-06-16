Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.24 Million Stake in Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its holdings in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,841 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,539 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Insperity by 493.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 350 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Insperity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Insperity by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Insperity by 37.6% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Insperity by 524.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NSP stock opened at $60.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.14. Insperity, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.63 and a 12 month high of $104.90. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.12 and a beta of 0.51.

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.44). Insperity had a return on equity of 72.22% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Insperity, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 142.86%.

In other Insperity news, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total transaction of $926,887.78. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,927,518.14. This represents a 3.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NSP. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Insperity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Insperity from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses primarily in the United States. It offers its HR services through its workforce optimization and workforce synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

