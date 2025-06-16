Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.27 Million Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Fifth Third Bancorp decreased its position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,242 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,456 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Cabot were worth $1,267,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CBT. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,269,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 42,142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 10,593 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 178,431 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 1,685.1% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the period. Finally, Monument Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 28,516 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Trading Down 2.2%

Cabot stock opened at $74.58 on Monday. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $71.64 and a 52 week high of $117.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.90, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.84.

Cabot Increases Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Cabot’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is a boost from Cabot’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Cabot from $93.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Cabot

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.