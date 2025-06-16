Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.32 Million Stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in shares of Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Free Report) by 15.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,581 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBS. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 497,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,462,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 52,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 19,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Webster Financial by 2,486.5% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,053 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Webster Financial in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $65.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.75.

Insider Transactions at Webster Financial

In related news, insider Daniel Bley sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $59,964.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,240.49. This trade represents a 5.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles L. Wilkins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,185.50. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $934,210 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Webster Financial Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of WBS stock opened at $51.86 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.47 and a 200-day moving average of $53.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Webster Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $39.34 and a 12-month high of $63.99. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.08). Webster Financial had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 18.39%. The company had revenue of $704.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Webster Financial Co. will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Webster Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.04%.

Webster Financial declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $700.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 8.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of financial products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Consumer Banking.

Featured Stories

