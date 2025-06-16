Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.43 Million Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 127,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $27,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the first quarter worth $27,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 123.8% during the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 2,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 2,928 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 58.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WBA shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Wall Street Zen started coverage on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Up 0.3%

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.08 and a 1-year high of $16.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 8th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $38.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.90 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a positive return on equity of 17.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Chairman Stefano Pessina bought 832,258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.01 per share, for a total transaction of $9,163,160.58. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 145,621,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,603,288,079.79. This trade represents a 0.57% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

