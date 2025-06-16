Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.77 Million Position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 219 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Key Financial Inc grew its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 25,100.0% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Franchise Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. 80.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM stock opened at $101.50 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.39, a PEG ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.25. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $72.33 and a 52 week high of $130.24.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Iron Mountain had a net margin of 2.95% and a negative return on equity of 401.83%. Iron Mountain’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.785 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 765.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $125.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

In other Iron Mountain news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.97, for a total value of $89,973.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,404.55. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 69,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total transaction of $6,642,221.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,673 shares of company stock valued at $20,319,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers’ work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

