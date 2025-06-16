Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.86 Million Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,085 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 123,356 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,751,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $277,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,864,000 after buying an additional 413,963 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 11.0% during the first quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,198 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,668,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 16,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,920,000 after buying an additional 3,004 shares during the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $134.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $122.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.41. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $99.00 and a 12-month high of $167.78.

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $28.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.54 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 2.13%. Valero Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.82 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is presently 159.72%.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.93.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

