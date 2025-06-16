Fifth Third Bancorp Has $1.86 Million Stock Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 13.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,414 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,855,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NEM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Cfra Research upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newmont currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.68.

Newmont Stock Up 3.5%

NEM stock opened at $57.87 on Monday. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $58.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $53.00 and its 200-day moving average is $46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 17.92%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Newmont’s payout ratio is 22.42%.

Insider Activity at Newmont

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,526 shares in the company, valued at $4,193,381.34. The trade was a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $112,344.93. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,443,786.20. The trade was a 4.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,154 shares of company stock valued at $381,539. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Newmont

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.