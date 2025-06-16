Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,633 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Gartner were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IT. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $309,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gartner in the 4th quarter valued at $265,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,012,799 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $975,141,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period. Finally, Highview Capital Management LLC DE increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 2,386 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Gartner alerts:

Gartner Stock Performance

Shares of IT opened at $404.55 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $423.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $466.17. Gartner, Inc. has a one year low of $366.05 and a one year high of $584.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.72 by $0.26. Gartner had a return on equity of 116.56% and a net margin of 20.00%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Craig Safian sold 3,415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.17, for a total value of $1,537,330.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,063,741.30. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Akhil Jain sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,946,600. This trade represents a 8.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,430,327 in the last quarter. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IT. UBS Group boosted their target price on Gartner from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays dropped their target price on Gartner from $510.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Gartner from $622.00 to $535.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Gartner from $401.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $518.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Gartner

About Gartner

(Free Report)

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.