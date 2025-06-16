Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Position in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,834 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,331 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 519 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in Tapestry by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,878 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,586 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in Tapestry by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 963 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Tapestry by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 12,744 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. 90.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tapestry news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.88, for a total transaction of $114,550.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,693.36. This represents a 3.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Todd Kahn sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $3,256,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,447,446.80. This represents a 25.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Tapestry from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tapestry presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.56.

Tapestry Price Performance

TPR stock opened at $78.88 on Monday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.23 and a 1 year high of $90.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $74.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.78. The firm has a market cap of $16.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.86, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.46.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 11.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. Tapestry’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.84%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women’s handbags; and women’s accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

