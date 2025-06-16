Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in AMETEK by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in AMETEK by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $964,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG grew its position in AMETEK by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 183,024 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,992,000 after acquiring an additional 34,866 shares during the period. Seascape Capital Management grew its position in AMETEK by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 15,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,822,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in AMETEK by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,749,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $315,355,000 after acquiring an additional 69,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Thomas A. Amato sold 710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.64, for a total transaction of $125,414.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,560 shares in the company, valued at $1,865,318.40. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on AMETEK from $197.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on AMETEK from $194.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho set a $212.00 price objective on AMETEK in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AMETEK in a research note on Monday, April 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AMETEK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $197.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on AME

AMETEK Trading Down 1.8%

NYSE:AME opened at $176.72 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.24. AMETEK, Inc. has a one year low of $145.02 and a one year high of $198.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $171.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.07. The stock has a market cap of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.10.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.06. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 19.83%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.29%.

AMETEK Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.