Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,453 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its position in Canadian National Railway by 233.3% in the 4th quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,119,674 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,843,000 after buying an additional 571,967 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 10,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,768,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,194,443,000 after buying an additional 309,210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. Susquehanna upgraded Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Bank of America increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Canadian National Railway from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.36.

Canadian National Railway Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of CNI stock opened at $103.76 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian National Railway has a fifty-two week low of $91.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.96.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The transportation company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 22.48% and a net margin of 26.09%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian National Railway Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.8875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous dividend of $0.29. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.49%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

