Fifth Third Bancorp Lowers Stock Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Fifth Third Bancorp lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,747 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,030 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $172,752,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 1,721.1% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 570,097 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $85,811,000 after buying an additional 538,792 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter valued at $98,886,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,076,426 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $752,508,000 after buying an additional 335,658 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the 4th quarter worth about $56,820,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CRL shares. TD Cowen raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $188.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI raised Charles River Laboratories International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, March 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.85.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 1.6%

Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $149.50 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.80. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 996.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.48. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.86 and a 52-week high of $254.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $984.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $942.34 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. Analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.36 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles River Laboratories International

In related news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.41, for a total transaction of $72,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,837,385.33. The trade was a 2.50% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.