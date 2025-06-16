Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,011 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,264 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 128.0% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 115,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 64,747 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 13,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. 14.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $56.00 target price on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Friday, March 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.50.

Sanofi Price Performance

Shares of SNY opened at $49.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $121.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.06. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.80 and a 1-year high of $60.12.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 25.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Sanofi Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $2.0369 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.48. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 56.79%.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

