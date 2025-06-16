Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 1,963 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 25.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 820 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 10,815 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 4,425 shares during the period. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $885,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.58, for a total transaction of $455,856.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,066,661.30. This represents a 10.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Edmond E. Jr. Hughes sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.91, for a total value of $301,483.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,581 shares in the company, valued at $2,221,929.71. The trade was a 11.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,225 shares of company stock valued at $1,207,207 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $236.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.38.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.5%

Shares of HII opened at $232.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.29. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.88 and a 1 year high of $285.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $223.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $201.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The aerospace company reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.90%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

