Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 453 Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,491 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter worth $46,364,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 90.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Quanta Services Stock Performance

Shares of PWR opened at $357.86 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $316.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $304.39. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $227.08 and a 12 month high of $365.88.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The construction company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 18.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.11%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on PWR. BMO Capital Markets set a $352.00 target price on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $370.00 target price (up previously from $360.00) on shares of Quanta Services in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $366.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa America raised shares of Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.65.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company’s Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

