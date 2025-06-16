Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 554 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 7.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,984 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hess were worth $1,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HES. J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Hess during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Hess by 225.6% in the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HES. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $151.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $164.00 to $146.58 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Hess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $193.00 to $191.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Hess from $160.00 to $136.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.16.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of Hess stock opened at $142.15 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79 and a beta of 0.62. Hess Co. has a 12-month low of $123.79 and a 12-month high of $161.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.07.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.14). Hess had a return on equity of 26.32% and a net margin of 21.27%. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hess Co. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is 27.66%.

Insider Activity at Hess

In related news, CEO John B. Hess sold 175,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total transaction of $27,877,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,384,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $379,879,364.70. This trade represents a 6.84% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 650,000 shares of company stock valued at $91,845,500 in the last three months. Company insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Hess Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Stories

