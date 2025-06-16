Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 81 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,838 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VCR. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 6,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $352.19 on Monday. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 1-year low of $284.84 and a 1-year high of $402.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $337.46 and a 200 day moving average of $355.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.31.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

