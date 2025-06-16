Fifth Third Bancorp Purchases 840 Shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,963,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $650,678,000 after acquiring an additional 205,641 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,509,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $358,105,000 after acquiring an additional 380,870 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $347,903,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,183,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $336,942,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093,922 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Synchrony Financial by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,576,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $297,496,000 after acquiring an additional 382,194 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYF shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $76.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Cfra Research upgraded Synchrony Financial to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, April 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.78.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 2.7%

NYSE SYF opened at $59.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $40.55 and a twelve month high of $70.93. The company has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.26. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Jonathan S. Mothner sold 40,639 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $2,441,184.73. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 146,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,807,943.96. The trade was a 21.70% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

