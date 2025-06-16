Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,645 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $1,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,642,818 shares of the bank’s stock worth $667,801,000 after purchasing an additional 196,197 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 243.8% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,716,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $290,920,000 after buying an additional 1,217,368 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,080,579 shares of the bank’s stock worth $198,092,000 after buying an additional 53,746 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 59.6% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 757,271 shares of the bank’s stock worth $138,824,000 after buying an additional 282,869 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 747,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $137,070,000 after buying an additional 20,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BAP opened at $216.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.04. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $153.27 and a 52 week high of $221.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.62.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a $10.9577 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a yield of 4.5%. This is an increase from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $2.91. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.95%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAP shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.00.

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

