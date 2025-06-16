Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,382 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Charter Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,032,236,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,477,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,045 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 822.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,263,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,783 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 130.1% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,078,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,566,000 after purchasing an additional 609,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Charter Communications by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,001,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,135,000 after purchasing an additional 142,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CHTR opened at $388.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $54.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 1-year low of $273.59 and a 1-year high of $437.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.40 and its 200 day moving average is $368.10.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $8.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.70 by ($0.28). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 29.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 38.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James raised Charter Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Charter Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Charter Communications from $425.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Oppenheimer upgraded Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $409.42.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

