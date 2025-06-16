Fifth Third Bancorp Raises Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 3,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in M&T Bank by 73.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in M&T Bank by 1,262.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after acquiring an additional 20,548 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in M&T Bank by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 66,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,517,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on MTB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $225.00 price objective on shares of M&T Bank and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $212.53.

M&T Bank Price Performance

Shares of M&T Bank stock opened at $177.85 on Monday. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $225.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $174.73 and a 200-day moving average of $185.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.98.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 10.12%. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.57 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

