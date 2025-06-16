Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,030 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its position in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at $724,720,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $351,766,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,974,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,268,000 after purchasing an additional 826,287 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 16,786.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 784,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,891,000 after purchasing an additional 779,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter worth $110,867,000. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $219.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Argus upgraded Discover Financial Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. TD Securities reduced their price target on Discover Financial Services from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $169.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.64.

Discover Financial Services Stock Performance

DFS opened at $197.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $186.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.06. Discover Financial Services has a 1 year low of $121.66 and a 1 year high of $207.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.33 by $0.92. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.18% and a net margin of 17.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 13.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

