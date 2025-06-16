Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 108,955 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 108,955 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $1,729,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,481,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $111,596,000 after acquiring an additional 163,044 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 48.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,418,877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,424,880 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,108,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,654,000 after acquiring an additional 613,563 shares during the period. Symmetry Investments LP bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the fourth quarter worth about $27,647,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,226,849 shares of the bank’s stock worth $21,645,000 after acquiring an additional 156,006 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria stock opened at $15.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.23 and a 12-month high of $15.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $14.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.66.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Increases Dividend

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.12 billion. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 17.49%. On average, analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th were paid a $0.4439 dividend. This is an increase from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a dividend yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BBVA. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.