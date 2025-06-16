Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 1,094 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,605 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,094 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 4,284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 102,289 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $9,047,000 after acquiring an additional 57,146 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 60,733 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

SWKS opened at $71.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.16. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.93 and a 52-week high of $120.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.01 and its 200-day moving average is $74.12.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $953.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.50 million. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 13.02%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.80%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.29.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

