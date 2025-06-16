Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 181 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,264 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,990 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.7% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 2,013 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIS. Oppenheimer upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Truist Financial began coverage on Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein acquired 844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,801.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,942 shares in the company, valued at $860,301.68. The trade was a 7.60% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $79.29 on Monday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.51 and a 52-week high of $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. The firm has a market cap of $41.66 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.01. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 14.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 105.96%.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

