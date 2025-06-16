Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 2,634 Shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,634 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 16,503,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $656,309,000 after acquiring an additional 6,991,866 shares in the last quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Soroban Capital Partners LP now owns 8,340,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133,083 shares in the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,918,857 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $195,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232,040 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 103.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,843,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $73,334,000 after acquiring an additional 939,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,640,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,271,000 after acquiring an additional 888,800 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FirstEnergy Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:FE opened at $40.31 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.53. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $44.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

FirstEnergy Increases Dividend

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from FirstEnergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 94.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Jason Lisowski sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $503,640.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680.51. This trade represents a 98.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim increased their price objective on FirstEnergy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Mizuho set a $43.00 price objective on FirstEnergy in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstEnergy in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

