Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 354 Shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IR shares. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ingersoll Rand currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.91.

Ingersoll Rand Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $80.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.61 and a 52-week high of $106.03. The company has a market cap of $32.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.05, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.44.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ingersoll Rand Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to repurchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Ingersoll Rand

In related news, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 3,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $293,230.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,986 shares in the company, valued at $920,407.08. This trade represents a 24.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total transaction of $3,209,690.71. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ingersoll Rand

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

Further Reading

