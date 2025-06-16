Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 415 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 415 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 88.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OTIS opened at $95.72 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $96.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.96. The firm has a market cap of $37.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58 and a beta of 0.98. Otis Worldwide Co. has a twelve month low of $89.70 and a twelve month high of $106.83.

Otis Worldwide ( NYSE:OTIS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 11.53% and a negative return on equity of 31.76%. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. This is a positive change from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.09%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $109.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $88.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.71.

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

