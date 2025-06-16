Fifth Third Bancorp Sells 714 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,803 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 714 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GPN. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Global Payments from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $75.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Friday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.91.

Shares of Global Payments stock opened at $74.59 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.46. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.93 and a 1 year high of $120.00. The company has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.09. Global Payments had a return on equity of 12.21% and a net margin of 15.54%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is 16.13%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

