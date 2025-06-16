Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stake in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,246 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $1,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,534 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $251,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP purchased a new position in A. O. Smith during the 1st quarter worth $74,180,000. 76.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of NYSE AOS opened at $63.78 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.35. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $58.83 and a 12-month high of $92.45.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $963.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $950.56 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.87% and a net margin of 13.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AOS. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on A. O. Smith from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on A. O. Smith from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.17.

A. O. Smith Profile

(Free Report)

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, heat pumps, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, and point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

See Also

