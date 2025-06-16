Fifth Third Bancorp Trims Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 21.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,478 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,574,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 156.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 428 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hologic by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 590 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its holdings in Hologic by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in Hologic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Performance

Shares of HOLX stock opened at $64.75 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.75. The company has a market cap of $14.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.55. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.90 and a 12 month high of $84.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Argus downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Hologic from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martin D. Madaus bought 5,445 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $55.24 per share, for a total transaction of $300,781.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,781.80. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

About Hologic

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Further Reading

