Fintech Stocks To Watch Now – June 14th

MercadoLibre, Rocket Companies, WEX, The Carlyle Group, and Janover are the five Fintech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Fintech stocks are publicly traded shares of companies that leverage technology to deliver financial services—ranging from digital payments and online lending to blockchain solutions and robo-advisory platforms. Investing in these firms offers exposure to the fast-growing sector that’s reshaping traditional banking, payments and wealth management through innovation and automation. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Fintech stocks within the last several days.

MercadoLibre (MELI)

MercadoLibre, Inc. operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI traded up $3.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2,371.98. The company had a trading volume of 341,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,718. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. MercadoLibre has a twelve month low of $1,550.00 and a twelve month high of $2,635.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,340.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,074.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Rocket Companies (RKT)

Rocket Companies, Inc., a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company’s solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Shares of NYSE RKT traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.81. The company had a trading volume of 11,727,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,119,465. The company has a quick ratio of 15.47, a current ratio of 15.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $10.06 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.28 and a beta of 2.28.

WEX (WEX)

WEX Inc. operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Shares of NYSE WEX traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.73. The company had a trading volume of 866,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 574,887. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. WEX has a twelve month low of $110.45 and a twelve month high of $217.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.22.

The Carlyle Group (CG)

The Carlyle Group Inc. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

Shares of NASDAQ CG traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $46.19. The company had a trading volume of 1,783,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,635,188. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $33.02 and a twelve month high of $57.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.85.

Janover (DFDV)

We are a B2B fintech marketplace connecting commercial property borrowers and lenders with a human touch. We seek to revolutionize the commercial real estate lending market by making it hyper-efficient, transparent, and accessible to all rather than the few. Through our online platform, we provide technology that connects commercial mortgage borrowers looking for capital to refinance, build, or purchase commercial property, including, but not limited to, apartment buildings, to commercial property lenders.

NASDAQ:DFDV traded down $5.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.73. 1,905,323 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,996,866. Janover has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $53.88. The company has a market capitalization of $378.75 million, a P/E ratio of -102.92 and a beta of -6.96.

