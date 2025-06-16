FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FCN. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its holdings in FTI Consulting by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 394.0% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 115.4% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 349 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Curat Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting in the first quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other FTI Consulting news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 5,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total value of $861,845.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,777 shares in the company, valued at $4,078,294.20. This represents a 17.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FTI Consulting Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of FTI Consulting stock opened at $161.02 on Monday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.75 and a 12 month high of $243.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $176.53.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $898.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $906.93 million. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 13.15% and a net margin of 7.57%. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FTI Consulting declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 24th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $225.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wall Street Zen downgraded FTI Consulting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on FTI Consulting from $194.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 21st.

FTI Consulting Profile

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

