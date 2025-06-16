GMS (GMS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q4 2025 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 18th. Analysts expect GMS to post earnings of $1.15 per share and revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter.

GMS Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of NYSE GMS opened at $75.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.52. GMS has a 1 year low of $65.77 and a 1 year high of $105.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GMS has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $80.00 target price on GMS in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on GMS from $82.00 to $65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on GMS from $110.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on GMS from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on GMS from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at GMS

In other news, Director Theron I. Gilliam sold 12,474 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.46, for a total transaction of $916,340.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,314,504.22. This represents a 28.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Turner, Jr. bought 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $70.00 per share, with a total value of $255,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 66,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,684,960. This represents a 5.77% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GMS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GMS by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 23,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter worth $73,000. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 13.9% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 107,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,863,000 after purchasing an additional 13,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GMS by 105.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 373,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,346,000 after purchasing an additional 191,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

