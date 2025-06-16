Grafiti (NASDAQ:DMN) & NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Critical Review

Grafiti (NASDAQ:DMN – Get Free Report) and NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Grafiti and NTT DATA Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Grafiti -874.43% -1,561.96% -160.38% NTT DATA Group 3.05% 5.02% 1.95%

Risk & Volatility

Grafiti has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its stock price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NTT DATA Group has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Grafiti 0 0 0 0 0.00 NTT DATA Group 0 0 0 1 4.00

Valuation & Earnings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Grafiti and NTT DATA Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

This table compares Grafiti and NTT DATA Group”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Grafiti $386,085.00 0.02 -$45.95 million N/A N/A NTT DATA Group $30.25 billion 1.25 $923.70 million $0.68 39.68

NTT DATA Group has higher revenue and earnings than Grafiti.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.7% of Grafiti shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Grafiti shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

NTT DATA Group beats Grafiti on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Grafiti

Grafiti Holding is the holding company of Grafiti UK, which operates the Grafiti UK Business. Grafiti is a distributor in the UK and certain other European countries of data analytics and visualization software products referred to as “SAVES” primarily for scientists and engineers. Our products can be downloaded to a user’s desktop. These products help scientific research in the health and life sciences domain in the discovery of new drugs, in the study of the efficacy of established drugs and therapies, and in epidemic propagation research, among other applications. Engineers use our products for a multitude of applications which include, but are not limited to, conducting surface modelling analysis and curve fitting in order to design new engineering processes, studying signal attenuation and propagation in radio engineering. Potential automobile and motorcycle applications could include surface panel design for aerodynamics, aesthetic symmetry, and calculated asymmetry among others. We believe our regression analysis product could also be used for predicting vehicle sharing demand and pricing trends in various markets based on a wide range of variables. Grafiti Holding was incorporated on October 17, 2023 in British Columbia, Canada. Grafiti UK was formed by the Parent on May 13, 2020 as a distribution arm for its SAVES products in the UK market and part of the European market. Grafiti UK’s strategy is to build a broader, long term customer base by increasing its sales of Grafiti UK’s product offerings which will include cloud and Macintosh compatible data analytics and statistical visualization software products. We believe this will enable the Grafiti UK Business to focus on generating more recurring revenues in the future. The address of our principal executive office is 268 Bath Road, Slough.

About NTT DATA Group

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services. It serves automotive, healthcare, life sciences, media, banking, and insurance industries. The company was formerly known as NTT DATA Corporation. NTT DATA Group Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. NTT DATA Group Corporation operates as a subsidiary of Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corporation.

