Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Shares Sold by CVA Family Office LLC

CVA Family Office LLC lowered its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 17.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Graphic Packaging by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,163 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 413 shares during the period. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 9,231 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 477 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Graphic Packaging by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 24,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging Stock Performance

Shares of GPK stock opened at $21.11 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.79. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 52 week low of $20.86 and a 52 week high of $30.70. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.74.

Graphic Packaging ( NYSE:GPK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.05). Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Graphic Packaging declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 23.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Graphic Packaging Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 15th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Graphic Packaging from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (down from $30.00) on shares of Graphic Packaging in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.53.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and sells consumer packaging products to brands in food, beverage, foodservice, household, and other consumer products. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Manufacturing, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Further Reading

