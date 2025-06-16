Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Grindr Inc. (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the five analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.25.

GRND has been the topic of several research reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Grindr in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Grindr from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Grindr from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Grindr in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price (up previously from $22.00) on shares of Grindr in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

Shares of Grindr stock opened at $22.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.67 and a beta of 0.31. Grindr has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $25.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00.

Grindr (NYSE:GRND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. Grindr had a negative return on equity of 177.83% and a negative net margin of 16.27%. Analysts forecast that Grindr will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Grindr news, Director J Michael Gearon, Jr. sold 19,432 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $480,942.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,480,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,644,058. This trade represents a 0.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Fu Bin Lu sold 480,770 shares of Grindr stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $11,432,710.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,610,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,570,508.44. This trade represents a 1.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,517,581 shares of company stock worth $108,031,475 over the last quarter. Insiders own 76.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GRND. CWM LLC raised its position in Grindr by 838.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Grindr by 45.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Grindr by 31.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Grindr by 209.2% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its stake in Grindr by 511.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 4,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the last quarter. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindr Inc operates social network and dating application for the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, and queer (LGBTQ) communities worldwide. Its platform enables LGBTQ people to find and engage with each other, share content and experiences, and express themselves. The company offers ad-supported service and a premium subscription version.

