Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HURN. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 569 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Huron Consulting Group in the fourth quarter worth $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huron Consulting Group

In other news, Director James H. Roth sold 8,642 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.27, for a total value of $1,289,991.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,400,766.33. This represents a 13.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joy Brown sold 668 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $100,026.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,332,087.04. This trade represents a 6.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,951 shares of company stock valued at $2,758,473. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NASDAQ HURN opened at $134.70 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $143.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.84. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.28 and a beta of 0.30. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.31 and a 52-week high of $155.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $404.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.27 million. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.80% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.75.

About Huron Consulting Group

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children’s and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

