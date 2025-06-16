Handelsbanken Fonder AB Reduces Holdings in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB cut its stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 14.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,200 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ALGM. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 68.6% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Allegro MicroSystems by 144.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 2,454 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Allegro MicroSystems alerts:

Allegro MicroSystems Stock Down 4.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $28.65 on Monday. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $33.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.78. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.86 and a beta of 1.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Allegro MicroSystems ( NASDAQ:ALGM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. Allegro MicroSystems had a positive return on equity of 4.31% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $192.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ALGM. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Allegro MicroSystems from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegro MicroSystems from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.57.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALGM

About Allegro MicroSystems

(Free Report)

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allegro MicroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegro MicroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.