Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 21,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BVS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,462,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,852,000 after purchasing an additional 388,174 shares in the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 33.7% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,119,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 282,341 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,289,000 after purchasing an additional 246,645 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Bioventus in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,659,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Bioventus by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 427,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after purchasing an additional 152,311 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bioventus alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum set a $15.00 target price on shares of Bioventus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Bioventus in a report on Monday, March 17th.

Insider Transactions at Bioventus

In other news, CFO Mark Leonard Singleton sold 3,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.57, for a total transaction of $29,333.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 141,088 shares in the company, valued at $1,068,036.16. This represents a 2.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold a total of 12,312 shares of company stock worth $105,365 in the last three months. Company insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Bioventus Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of BVS stock opened at $6.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $543.79 million, a P/E ratio of -10.85 and a beta of 0.86. Bioventus Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.28 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.09.

About Bioventus

(Free Report)

Bioventus Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments that engage and enhance the body's natural healing process in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes pain treatments, which comprise non-surgical pain injection therapies, as well as peripheral nerve stimulation products, such as Durolane, GELSYN-3, and SUPARTZ for the treatment of knee osteoarthritis and Stimrouter to treat chronic peripheral pain.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bioventus Inc. (NYSE:BVS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bioventus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bioventus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.