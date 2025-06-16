Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Has $76,000 Holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,377 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sabra Health Care REIT were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,109,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $382,940,000 after purchasing an additional 536,247 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,312,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $178,621,000 after purchasing an additional 426,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,381,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,550,000 after purchasing an additional 86,727 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,169,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,214,000 after purchasing an additional 905,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,039,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,967,000 after purchasing an additional 463,601 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sabra Health Care REIT

In other news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total transaction of $200,420.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 64,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,289.50. This represents a 14.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBRA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sabra Health Care REIT

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of SBRA opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.11 and a 12 month high of $20.03.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $183.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.23 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Sabra Health Care REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.59%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 203.39%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Tustin, CA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.