Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 706 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 334 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,630,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $852,032,000 after acquiring an additional 67,687 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 109.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,419,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $261,235,000 after acquiring an additional 742,686 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 765,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $140,882,000 after purchasing an additional 191,740 shares during the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 581,801 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $107,045,000 after purchasing an additional 138,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in SPS Commerce by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 510,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,842,000 after purchasing an additional 51,839 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.96% of the company’s stock.
SPS Commerce Stock Down 2.2%
SPSC opened at $134.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $156.12. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $120.09 and a twelve month high of $218.61.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
SPSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of SPS Commerce in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on SPS Commerce from $245.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.56.
SPS Commerce Profile
SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.
